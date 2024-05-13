Boston Partners Has $233.74 Million Stock Holdings in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Free Report) by 21.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,026,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 181,594 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned 1.36% of LPL Financial worth $233,744,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LPLA. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of LPL Financial by 1,732.0% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 568,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $135,055,000 after purchasing an additional 537,272 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of LPL Financial by 358.2% during the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 456,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $108,604,000 after purchasing an additional 357,245 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of LPL Financial by 524.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 273,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,912,000 after purchasing an additional 229,434 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in shares of LPL Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,406,000. Finally, Markel Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of LPL Financial by 137.1% during the 3rd quarter. Markel Group Inc. now owns 301,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,595,000 after purchasing an additional 174,205 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LPLA stock traded down $1.21 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $267.43. The company had a trading volume of 317,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 536,491. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $187.87 and a 12 month high of $276.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $264.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $245.27. The company has a market cap of $19.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.83.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 20th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.06%.

In related news, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.35, for a total transaction of $2,563,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 137,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,131,229.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other LPL Financial news, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 34,807 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.54, for a total value of $9,277,457.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,798,037.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.35, for a total value of $2,563,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 137,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,131,229.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 60,151 shares of company stock valued at $15,911,088. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on LPL Financial from $254.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Raymond James assumed coverage on LPL Financial in a report on Thursday, April 4th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on LPL Financial from $302.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. UBS Group increased their price target on LPL Financial from $260.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded LPL Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $254.00 to $315.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, LPL Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $276.20.

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at enterprises in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, fixed income, alternative investments, retirement and 529 education savings plans, and insurance.

