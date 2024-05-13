RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) Shares Sold by Boston Partners

Boston Partners reduced its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR – Free Report) by 30.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,431,954 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 620,762 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned approximately 2.80% of RenaissanceRe worth $280,721,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of RenaissanceRe in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RenaissanceRe during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of RenaissanceRe during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RenaissanceRe during the third quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in RenaissanceRe during the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. 99.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of RenaissanceRe from $237.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of RenaissanceRe from $216.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of RenaissanceRe from $229.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of RenaissanceRe from $216.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $249.00.

RenaissanceRe Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of RNR stock traded down $2.08 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $223.67. The company had a trading volume of 200,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 361,273. The company’s fifty day moving average is $226.35 and its 200 day moving average is $216.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $174.22 and a fifty-two week high of $239.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.83 billion, a PE ratio of 4.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.31.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The insurance provider reported $12.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.86 by $2.32. RenaissanceRe had a net margin of 24.79% and a return on equity of 27.09%. The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $8.16 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 36.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About RenaissanceRe

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, typhoons, and tsunamis, as well as winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, binding facilities, and regional U.S.

