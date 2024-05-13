Gratus Capital LLC Sells 59,697 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Gratus Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,090,408 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59,697 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises about 4.3% of Gratus Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Gratus Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $76,710,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IEFA. Peoples Bank KS boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 275.0% during the fourth quarter. Peoples Bank KS now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 275.6% during the 3rd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 52.6% during the fourth quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 528 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter worth about $39,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

BATS:IEFA remained flat at $74.67 on Monday. 4,081,382 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $73.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.13. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $56.55 and a 12 month high of $70.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.23 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

