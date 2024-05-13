Ripio Credit Network Hits One Day Trading Volume of $54.66 (RCN)

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 13th. One Ripio Credit Network token can currently be bought for $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. Ripio Credit Network has a market capitalization of $870,555.05 and $54.66 worth of Ripio Credit Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Ripio Credit Network has traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.00 or 0.00011135 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.78 or 0.00010787 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001410 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62,872.92 or 1.00034424 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.10 or 0.00012886 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000064 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.24 or 0.00008331 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0426 or 0.00000068 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000056 BTC.

About Ripio Credit Network

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 24th, 2017. Ripio Credit Network’s total supply is 999,942,647 tokens and its circulating supply is 508,404,746 tokens. The Reddit community for Ripio Credit Network is https://reddit.com/r/rcn_token and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Ripio Credit Network is medium.com/rcnblog. Ripio Credit Network’s official website is rcn.finance. Ripio Credit Network’s official Twitter account is @rcnfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ripio Credit Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ripio Credit Network (RCN) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ripio Credit Network has a current supply of 999,942,647.353 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Ripio Credit Network is 0.00173085 USD and is down -1.16 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $128.94 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rcn.finance/.”

