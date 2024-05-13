iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) Shares Sold by McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. lowered its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) by 10.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,195 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 694 shares during the quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $1,563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 302.5% in the 3rd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 161 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 60.4% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 223 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $59,000.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWO traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $260.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 255,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 530,445. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 1.31. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $203.42 and a 1-year high of $273.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $260.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $247.44.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

