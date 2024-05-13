McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. Trims Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VO)

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. trimmed its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,289 shares of the company’s stock after selling 346 shares during the quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,696,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Financial Perspectives Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $245.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 489,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 632,681. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $194.79 and a 52-week high of $250.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $243.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $231.19.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

