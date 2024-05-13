Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Shares Purchased by Gratus Capital LLC

Gratus Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 42.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,820 shares during the period. Gratus Capital LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of O. Ieq Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Realty Income by 141.9% in the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 20,933 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,202,000 after buying an additional 12,280 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 107.1% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,951,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $284,288,000 after purchasing an additional 2,560,597 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 43,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,483,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,542,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $547,931,000 after purchasing an additional 227,621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 90.7% during the 4th quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 45,766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,628,000 after purchasing an additional 21,771 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

Realty Income Stock Performance

NYSE O traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $54.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,918,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,765,827. The stock has a market cap of $47.86 billion, a PE ratio of 50.89, a PEG ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.85. Realty Income Co. has a 52 week low of $45.03 and a 52 week high of $64.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Realty Income Dividend Announcement

Realty Income ( NYSE:O Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.87). The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Realty Income had a return on equity of 3.26% and a net margin of 17.74%. Realty Income’s quarterly revenue was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Realty Income Co. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a may 24 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be paid a $0.257 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.9%. Realty Income’s payout ratio is currently 285.19%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 5,000 shares of Realty Income stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.23, for a total transaction of $271,150.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,257 shares in the company, valued at $339,317.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on O shares. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Realty Income from $67.75 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Realty Income from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com raised Realty Income from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.21.

About Realty Income

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

