Eq LLC Buys Shares of 118,925 iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Eq LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 118,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,401,000. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF makes up approximately 4.7% of Eq LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Phillips Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DGRO stock remained flat at $57.77 during mid-day trading on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,808,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,577,212. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.35 billion, a PE ratio of 19.25 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.36. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $47.19 and a 1-year high of $58.19.

About iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

