Needham & Company LLC Raises Trulieve Cannabis (OTCMKTS:TCNNF) Price Target to $14.50

Trulieve Cannabis (OTCMKTS:TCNNF – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Needham & Company LLC from $13.50 to $14.50 in a research note published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Separately, Roth Mkm raised their target price on Trulieve Cannabis from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday.
Trulieve Cannabis Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cannabis retailer. The company cultivates, processes, and manufactures cannabis products and distributes its products to its dispensaries, as well as through home delivery. It sells flowers, edibles, vapes, creams, balms, salves, lotions, vaporizers, batteries, cartridge, concentrates, topicals, capsules, synringes, tinctures, and accessories under the Avenue, Cultivar Collection, Muse, Modern Flower, Alchemy, Momenta, Sweet Talk, Co2lors, Loveli, Trekkers, and Roll One brands.
