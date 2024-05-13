Needham & Company LLC Raises Trulieve Cannabis (OTCMKTS:TCNNF) Price Target to $14.50

Trulieve Cannabis (OTCMKTS:TCNNF – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Needham & Company LLC from $13.50 to $14.50 in a research note published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Roth Mkm raised their target price on Trulieve Cannabis from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday.

Get Trulieve Cannabis alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Trulieve Cannabis

Trulieve Cannabis Stock Performance

Trulieve Cannabis Company Profile

Trulieve Cannabis stock traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.90. 348,944 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 589,705. Trulieve Cannabis has a fifty-two week low of $3.42 and a fifty-two week high of $14.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.25 and its 200-day moving average is $8.30.

(Get Free Report)

Trulieve Cannabis Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cannabis retailer. The company cultivates, processes, and manufactures cannabis products and distributes its products to its dispensaries, as well as through home delivery. It sells flowers, edibles, vapes, creams, balms, salves, lotions, vaporizers, batteries, cartridge, concentrates, topicals, capsules, synringes, tinctures, and accessories under the Avenue, Cultivar Collection, Muse, Modern Flower, Alchemy, Momenta, Sweet Talk, Co2lors, Loveli, Trekkers, and Roll One brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Trulieve Cannabis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trulieve Cannabis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.