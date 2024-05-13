Short Interest in First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEP) Grows By 111.1%

First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, a growth of 111.1% from the April 15th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund Price Performance

Shares of FEP stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $38.66. The company had a trading volume of 15,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,211. First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund has a 52-week low of $30.76 and a 52-week high of $38.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $37.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.79. The company has a market capitalization of $218.43 million, a P/E ratio of -58.61 and a beta of 1.09.

First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $0.2853 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -218.18%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund

About First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FEP. AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund by 37.2% in the third quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 1,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $212,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 6,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $231,000.

The First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund (FEP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX Europe index. The fund tracks a tiered equal-weighted index of 200 companies selected from the S&P Europe BMI based on the S&P’s AlphaDex selection methodology. FEP was launched on Apr 18, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

