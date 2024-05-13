Short Interest in First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEP) Grows By 111.1%

First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, a growth of 111.1% from the April 15th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund Price Performance
Shares of FEP stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $38.66. The company had a trading volume of 15,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,211. First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund has a 52-week low of $30.76 and a 52-week high of $38.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $37.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.79. The company has a market capitalization of $218.43 million, a P/E ratio of -58.61 and a beta of 1.09.
First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $0.2853 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -218.18%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund
About First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund
The First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund (FEP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX Europe index. The fund tracks a tiered equal-weighted index of 200 companies selected from the S&P Europe BMI based on the S&P’s AlphaDex selection methodology. FEP was launched on Apr 18, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund
- What is the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX)
- Why These Companies Are Buying Back Stock Lately
- Consumer Staples Stocks, Explained
- GameStop is Roaring Based on Speculation Not Substance
- How to Invest in Insurance Companies: A Guide
- 3 Hot Stock Upgrades That Should Be on Your Radar
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.