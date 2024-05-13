First Trust High Yield Opportunities 2027 Term Fund (NYSE:FTHY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

First Trust High Yield Opportunities 2027 Term Fund (NYSE:FTHY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 59,200 shares, an increase of 113.7% from the April 15th total of 27,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 148,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider James A. Bowen acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.50 per share, with a total value of $725,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,015,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other First Trust High Yield Opportunities 2027 Term Fund news, insider James A. Bowen bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.50 per share, with a total value of $725,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 70,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,015,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Daniel J. Lindquist purchased 3,500 shares of First Trust High Yield Opportunities 2027 Term Fund stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.30 per share, for a total transaction of $50,050.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,050. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 93,100 shares of company stock valued at $1,335,750.

Get First Trust High Yield Opportunities 2027 Term Fund alerts:

Institutional Trading of First Trust High Yield Opportunities 2027 Term Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in First Trust High Yield Opportunities 2027 Term Fund by 4.1% in the first quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 969,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,089,000 after purchasing an additional 38,343 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust High Yield Opportunities 2027 Term Fund by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 649,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,439,000 after buying an additional 18,685 shares in the last quarter. TFB Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust High Yield Opportunities 2027 Term Fund by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. TFB Advisors LLC now owns 119,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,692,000 after buying an additional 4,420 shares in the last quarter. BlueChip Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust High Yield Opportunities 2027 Term Fund by 20.3% during the first quarter. BlueChip Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 87,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after buying an additional 14,737 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust High Yield Opportunities 2027 Term Fund by 1.0% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 76,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after acquiring an additional 794 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust High Yield Opportunities 2027 Term Fund Price Performance

First Trust High Yield Opportunities 2027 Term Fund Announces Dividend

Shares of FTHY traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $14.30. 90,370 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 152,474. First Trust High Yield Opportunities 2027 Term Fund has a 12-month low of $12.66 and a 12-month high of $14.74.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.91%.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust High Yield Opportunities 2027 Term Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust High Yield Opportunities 2027 Term Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.