Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) Upgraded at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX – Free Report) from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.
Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Novavax from $35.00 to $19.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $14.00.
Novavax Stock Performance
Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.04) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $93.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.32 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($3.41) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Novavax will post -0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hodges Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Novavax during the third quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Novavax during the 3rd quarter valued at about $72,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Novavax in the 3rd quarter worth about $74,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Novavax in the 3rd quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Novavax during the third quarter worth about $81,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.04% of the company’s stock.
Novavax Company Profile
Novavax, Inc, a biotechnology company, that promotes improved health by discovering, developing, and commercializing vaccines to protect against serious infectious diseases. It offers vaccine platform that combines a recombinant protein approach, nanoparticle technology, and its patented Matrix-M adjuvant to enhance the immune response.
