iShares MSCI Chile ETF (BATS:ECH) Sets New 1-Year Low at $28.24

iShares MSCI Chile ETF (BATS:ECH – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $28.24 and last traded at $28.45, with a volume of 240347 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.12.

iShares MSCI Chile ETF Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.38. The stock has a market cap of $620.21 million, a P/E ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.85.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MSCI Chile ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Chile ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Chile ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Chile ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. now owns 263,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,425,000 after acquiring an additional 3,029 shares in the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Chile ETF by 1,595.7% in the third quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 6,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 5,984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Access Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Chile ETF by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. now owns 72,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,038,000 after purchasing an additional 6,688 shares in the last quarter.

About iShares MSCI Chile ETF

iShares MSCI Chile Capped ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Chile Capped Investable Market Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Chile Investable Market Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance in Chile.

