iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU) Hits New 52-Week High at $52.00

iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $52.00 and last traded at $51.88, with a volume of 2794463 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.85.

iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $7.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.59.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,685,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,203,000 after acquiring an additional 86,608 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,658,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,658,000 after buying an additional 343,785 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 1,302.9% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,615,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,654,000 after buying an additional 1,500,630 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 329.0% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 644,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,587,000 after buying an additional 494,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 636,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,181,000 after buying an additional 17,094 shares during the last quarter.

About iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF

iShares MSCI EMU ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EMU Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the European Monetary Union (EMU) markets, as measured by the MSCI EMU Index (the Index).

