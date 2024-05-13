iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT) Hits New 1-Year High at $78.53

iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $78.53 and last traded at $78.24, with a volume of 145100 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $78.13.

iShares Convertible Bond ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $78.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.87.

iShares Convertible Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a dividend of $0.1346 per share. This is an increase from iShares Convertible Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Convertible Bond ETF

iShares Convertible Bond ETF Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $501,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $323,000. Capital Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 6.8% during the third quarter. Capital Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,639,000 after purchasing an additional 2,251 shares in the last quarter. McAdam LLC boosted its position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 9.7% during the third quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 5,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centurion Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 5.7% in the third quarter. Centurion Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the last quarter.

The iShares Convertible Bond ETF (ICVT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated convertible bonds weighted by market value. The index contains only cash-pay convertibles and excludes mandatory and preferred convertibles.

