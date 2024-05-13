iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT) Hits New 1-Year High at $78.53

iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $78.53 and last traded at $78.24, with a volume of 145100 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $78.13.
The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $78.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.87.
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a dividend of $0.1346 per share. This is an increase from iShares Convertible Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st.
The iShares Convertible Bond ETF (ICVT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated convertible bonds weighted by market value. The index contains only cash-pay convertibles and excludes mandatory and preferred convertibles.
