Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE) Reaches New 12-Month High at $39.62

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $39.62 and last traded at $39.15, with a volume of 1007488 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $39.38.

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $7.50 billion, a PE ratio of 20.28 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $38.55 and a 200-day moving average of $35.19.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PAVE. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $103,108,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 29.3% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,173,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,562,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400,747 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 25.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,532,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,702,000 after purchasing an additional 932,741 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the third quarter valued at $14,964,000. Finally, Congress Wealth Management LLC DE increased its holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 2,956,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,875,000 after buying an additional 463,636 shares during the last quarter.

About Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF

The Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (PAVE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed companies that derive the majority of their revenue from or have a stated business purpose related to infrastructure development.

