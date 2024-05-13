iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:ACWV) Sets New 12-Month High at $105.45

iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:ACWV – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $105.45 and last traded at $105.07, with a volume of 221089 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $104.95.

iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a PE ratio of 16.96 and a beta of 0.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $103.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.16.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ACWV. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF by 55.5% during the 4th quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 5,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 1,851 shares in the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,394,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 8,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 7,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $750,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF (ACWV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap global stocks selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio. ACWV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

