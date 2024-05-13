iShares Russell 2500 ETF (BATS:SMMD) Sets New 52-Week High at $64.44

Shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF (BATS:SMMD – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $64.44 and last traded at $63.83, with a volume of 46388 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $63.79.

iShares Russell 2500 ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 1.16.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 45.8% during the first quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 11,262.5% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 901 shares during the period. IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $88,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 810.7% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 1,970 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $151,000.

iShares Russell 2500 ETF Company Profile

The iShares Russell 2500 ETF (SMMD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2500 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US companies ranked 501-3,000 by market cap. SMMD was launched on Jul 6, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

