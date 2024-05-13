iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF (BATS:SMIN) Hits New 12-Month High at $72.92

iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF (BATS:SMIN – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $72.92 and last traded at $72.54, with a volume of 652458 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $72.34.

iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $72.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.15. The stock has a market cap of $856.56 million, a PE ratio of 28.25 and a beta of 0.45.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF by 88.7% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF (SMIN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI India Small Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index of the bottom 14% of companies traded on Indian stock markets. SMIN was launched on Feb 8, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

