iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:SMMV) Sets New 12-Month High at $37.75

iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:SMMV – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $37.75 and last traded at $37.41, with a volume of 40226 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.53.

iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

The company has a market cap of $783.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.80 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $36.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.56.

Get iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. ORG Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF by 69.0% during the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 823 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF by 611.8% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144 shares in the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF by 41.4% in the 1st quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 8,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 2,529 shares in the last quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $143,000. Finally, First Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $242,000.

iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF (SMMV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks an index of US-listed small capitalization stocks selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio, subject to constraints. SMMV was launched on Sep 7, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.