MacDonald Mines Exploration (CVE:BMK) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.04

Shares of MacDonald Mines Exploration Ltd. (CVE:BMK – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04, with a volume of 11000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.
The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$0.05 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.05. The firm has a market cap of C$1.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 0.40.
MacDonald Mines Exploration Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, cobalt, and nickel deposits. It owns 100% interest in the Scadding-Powerline-Jovan property that covers an area of 19,710 hectares located to the east of Sudbury in Northern Ontario.
