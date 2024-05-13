Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC) Sees Large Volume Increase

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 176,785 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 110% from the previous session’s volume of 84,263 shares.The stock last traded at $186.55 and had previously closed at $186.46.

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a PE ratio of 26.93 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $183.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $174.03.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard Mega Cap ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 9,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,615,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 1,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 2.2% during the third quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 3,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LongView Wealth Management lifted its position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. LongView Wealth Management now owns 6,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter.

About Vanguard Mega Cap ETF

The Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (MGC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index that covers 70% of the market capitalization of the US equity market. MGC was launched on Dec 24, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

