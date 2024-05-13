Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) Stock Price Down 4.2%

Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 4.2% on Monday . The company traded as low as $21.54 and last traded at $21.54. Approximately 176,614 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 693,433 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.48.

XNCR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Xencor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 9th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $24.00 target price (down previously from $37.00) on shares of Xencor in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Xencor in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Xencor from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of Xencor from $56.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.25.

The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.74 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 7.08 and a current ratio of 7.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.76 and its 200 day moving average is $20.72.

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $12.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.07 million. Xencor had a negative return on equity of 20.29% and a negative net margin of 82.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.02) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Xencor, Inc. will post -3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Xencor news, VP John R. Desjarlais sold 1,280 shares of Xencor stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total value of $30,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 186,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,381,175.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Xencor news, VP John R. Desjarlais sold 1,280 shares of Xencor stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total value of $30,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 186,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,381,175.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bassil I. Dahiyat sold 12,528 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.43, for a total transaction of $293,531.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 300,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,031,272.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 101,351 shares of company stock worth $2,152,417 in the last quarter. 5.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in XNCR. CWM LLC increased its position in Xencor by 498.7% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,377 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Xencor by 303.9% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,349 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Xencor by 95.5% during the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,548 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Xencor by 367.7% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,464 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Xencor by 153.7% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,172 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316 shares in the last quarter.

Xencor, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibody and cytokine therapeutics to treat patients with cancer and autoimmune diseases. The company provides Sotrovimab that targets the SARS-CoV-2 virus; Ultomiris for the treatment of patients with paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome; and Monjuvi for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma.

