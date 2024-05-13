Duolingo (NASDAQ:DUOL) Trading Down 4.5%

Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL – Get Free Report) shares fell 4.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $176.81 and last traded at $179.59. 1,138,276 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 46% from the average session volume of 778,018 shares. The stock had previously closed at $188.12.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DUOL. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $265.00 price objective (down previously from $282.00) on shares of Duolingo in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Duolingo in a report on Monday, March 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $270.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Duolingo from $241.00 to $267.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Duolingo from $230.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Duolingo from $243.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $244.63.

The stock has a market cap of $7.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 193.94 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 3.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $219.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $208.04.

Duolingo (NASDAQ:DUOL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.27. Duolingo had a return on equity of 7.08% and a net margin of 7.82%. The firm had revenue of $167.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.06) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Duolingo, Inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Duolingo news, CFO Matthew Skaruppa sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.18, for a total value of $1,881,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 64,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,174,519.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Duolingo news, CFO Matthew Skaruppa sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.18, for a total value of $1,881,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 64,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,174,519.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Natalie Glance sold 1,500 shares of Duolingo stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.07, for a total value of $322,605.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 126,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,099,895.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 123,223 shares of company stock valued at $26,893,230. 19.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Discovery Value Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Duolingo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bamco Inc. NY purchased a new stake in shares of Duolingo in the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Duolingo during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new position in shares of Duolingo during the 4th quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Duolingo during the 4th quarter worth $92,000. 91.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Duolingo, Inc operates as a mobile learning platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Japanese, and Chinese through its Duolingo app. It also provides a digital English language proficiency assessment exam.

