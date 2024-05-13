iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) Short Interest Up 102.4% in April

iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,380,000 shares, a growth of 102.4% from the April 15th total of 1,670,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,748,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MBB. Register Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 584.6% in the fourth quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new position in iShares MBS ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new position in iShares MBS ETF during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.70% of the company’s stock.

iShares MBS ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of iShares MBS ETF stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Monday, reaching $90.96. 1,152,696 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,660,382. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $91.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.50. iShares MBS ETF has a 1-year low of $85.28 and a 1-year high of $94.55.

iShares MBS ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares MBS ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.2823 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $3.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

