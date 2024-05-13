First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) Short Interest Update

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 157,600 shares, a growth of 106.3% from the April 15th total of 76,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 835,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FTSM remained flat at $59.69 during midday trading on Monday. 537,903 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 931,958. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $59.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.71. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a one year low of $59.40 and a one year high of $59.94.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 1st were given a dividend of $0.249 per share. This is a boost from First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF’s previous dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 30th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTSM. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $309,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 186.0% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 8,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 5,399 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. acquired a new position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $224,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 39,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,322,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 238,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,158,000 after purchasing an additional 47,446 shares in the last quarter.

The First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Short Treasury Bond index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in a variety of fixed income securities with a target maturity of less than three years. FTSM was launched on Aug 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

