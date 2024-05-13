First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) Short Interest Update

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 157,600 shares, a growth of 106.3% from the April 15th total of 76,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 835,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:FTSM remained flat at $59.69 during midday trading on Monday. 537,903 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 931,958. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $59.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.71. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a one year low of $59.40 and a one year high of $59.94.
First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 1st were given a dividend of $0.249 per share. This is a boost from First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF’s previous dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 30th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF
First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Company Profile
The First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Short Treasury Bond index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in a variety of fixed income securities with a target maturity of less than three years. FTSM was launched on Aug 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.
Featured Stories
