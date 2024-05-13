Konami Group Co. (OTCMKTS:KONMY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Konami Group Co. (OTCMKTS:KONMY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the April 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days.

Konami Group Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of KONMY traded up C$0.71 during trading hours on Monday, reaching C$32.06. 200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,554. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$32.52 and its 200 day moving average is C$29.37. Konami Group has a 1-year low of C$23.04 and a 1-year high of C$34.16.

About Konami Group

Konami Group Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the digital entertainment, amusement, gaming and systems, and sports businesses. The company's Digital Entertainment Business engages in the production, manufacture, and sale of digital content and related products, including mobile games, card games, and computer and video games.

