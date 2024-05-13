Konami Group Co. (OTCMKTS:KONMY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Konami Group Co. (OTCMKTS:KONMY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the April 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days.
Konami Group Stock Up 2.3 %
Shares of KONMY traded up C$0.71 during trading hours on Monday, reaching C$32.06. 200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,554. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$32.52 and its 200 day moving average is C$29.37. Konami Group has a 1-year low of C$23.04 and a 1-year high of C$34.16.
About Konami Group
