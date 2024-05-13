Intertek Group plc (OTCMKTS:IKTSY) Short Interest Up 100.0% in April

Intertek Group plc (OTCMKTS:IKTSY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the April 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 30,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Intertek Group Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of Intertek Group stock traded down $0.67 on Monday, hitting $61.96. 879 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,765. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Intertek Group has a 52 week low of $45.60 and a 52 week high of $64.82. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.36.

About Intertek Group

Intertek Group plc engages in the provision of quality assurance solutions to various industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, China, Australia, and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Consumer Products, Corporate Assurance, Health and Safety, Industry and Infrastructure, and World of Energy.

