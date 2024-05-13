Intertek Group plc (OTCMKTS:IKTSY) Short Interest Up 100.0% in April

Intertek Group plc (OTCMKTS:IKTSY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the April 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 30,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Intertek Group Trading Down 1.1 %
Shares of Intertek Group stock traded down $0.67 on Monday, hitting $61.96. 879 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,765. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Intertek Group has a 52 week low of $45.60 and a 52 week high of $64.82. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.36.
About Intertek Group
