Short Interest in Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNLN) Rises By 110.2%

Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNLN – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 147,800 shares, a growth of 110.2% from the April 15th total of 70,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 421,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 4.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Greenlane

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Greenlane stock. Armistice Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNLN – Free Report) by 815.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 329,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 293,048 shares during the quarter. Armistice Capital LLC owned approximately 12.37% of Greenlane worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 13.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Greenlane Price Performance

GNLN stock remained flat at $0.53 during midday trading on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 377,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 317,630. Greenlane has a 52 week low of $0.37 and a 52 week high of $3.65. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.55 and a 200 day moving average of $0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 million, a PE ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 1.69.

Greenlane Company Profile

Greenlane Holdings, Inc develops and distributes cannabis accessories, vape solutions, and lifestyle products in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It operates in two segments, Consumer Goods and Industrial Goods. The company provides consumption accessories, vaporizers, pipes, rolling papers, grinders, and apparel lines, as well as bubblers, rigs, other smoking and vaporization related accessories, and merchandise.

