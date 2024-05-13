7,802 Shares in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) Acquired by Eq LLC

Eq LLC bought a new position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 7,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $348,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 942.8% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,301 shares in the last quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth $216,000. Simplicity Wealth LLC increased its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 6,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 290.0% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 7,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares during the period. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 2,284 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FIXD traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $42.76. The stock had a trading volume of 355,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 805,479. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.32. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 1-year low of $40.86 and a 1-year high of $45.09.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th were paid a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 23rd. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.35%.

The First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed, broad-based, and broad-maturity bond fund that aims for a weighted average duration within 1 year of the Bloomberg US Aggregate Index.

