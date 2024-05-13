Eq LLC Makes New $797,000 Investment in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

Eq LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $797,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 78,201.6% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 649,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,007,000 after purchasing an additional 648,291 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $123,964,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $52,603,000. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 226.8% in the 3rd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 334,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,059,000 after purchasing an additional 231,958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $36,610,000.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of OEF traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $248.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 165,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 353,096. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a one year low of $189.35 and a one year high of $248.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.85 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $243.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $229.95.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

