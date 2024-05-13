McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. Has $820,000 Stock Position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March (BATS:FMAR)

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. increased its stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March (BATS:FMAR – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,721 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,423 shares during the quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. owned approximately 0.26% of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March worth $820,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in FMAR. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March in the third quarter valued at about $58,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March in the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March by 30.2% during the 4th quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 10,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 2,405 shares in the last quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC grew its stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 10,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March in the 3rd quarter valued at $411,000.

Get FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - March alerts:

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March Stock Performance

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $39.29. The company had a trading volume of 33,335 shares. The firm has a market cap of $699.36 million, a P/E ratio of 23.89 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a fifty day moving average of $38.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.87.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March Company Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March (FMAR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holding period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FMAR was launched on Mar 19, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FMAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March (BATS:FMAR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - March Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - March and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.