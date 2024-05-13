McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. Increases Position in Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:IDHQ)

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:IDHQ – Free Report) by 60.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,988 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,424 shares during the period. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. owned about 0.49% of Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF worth $943,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Scharf Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $281,000. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 80,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,302,000 after buying an additional 2,531 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF by 13.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 26,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,000 after acquiring an additional 3,195 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $690,000. Finally, Breakwater Capital Group raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF by 456.8% during the third quarter. Breakwater Capital Group now owns 47,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after acquiring an additional 39,345 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF stock remained flat at $30.47 on Monday. 29,825 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 53,147. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.12 and a 200 day moving average of $28.77. Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF has a 1 year low of $25.00 and a 1 year high of $31.02. The stock has a market cap of $284.89 million, a P/E ratio of 15.06 and a beta of 0.88.

About Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF

The PowerShares S&P International Developed High Quality Portfolio (Fund), formerly the PowerShares Dynamic Developed International Opportunities Portfolio, is based on the S&P BMI International Developed High Quality Rankings Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its total assets in companies that are identified by the Index as high quality stocks based on historical records of earnings and dividends.

