McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. Increases Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. raised its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,466 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wyrmwood Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Lam Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 202.2% in the 4th quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 136 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Tesla by 111.1% during the 4th quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 190 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cordant Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 3rd quarter worth about $53,000. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Tesla news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,706 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.73, for a total transaction of $18,247,369.38. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,920,950. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Tesla news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.44, for a total value of $16,439,605.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,631,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.73, for a total value of $18,247,369.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,920,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 302,803 shares of company stock valued at $56,124,840. Company insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on TSLA shares. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $275.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Bank of America raised shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. HSBC decreased their price target on shares of Tesla from $138.00 to $120.00 and set a “reduce” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on shares of Tesla from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, KGI Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $213.00 target price (down from $309.00) on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $185.90.

Tesla Stock Up 2.0 %

NASDAQ TSLA traded up $3.42 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $171.89. 66,810,260 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 102,694,859. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $138.80 and a 12 month high of $299.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $548.19 billion, a PE ratio of 43.83, a PEG ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a 50 day moving average of $171.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $203.43.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

