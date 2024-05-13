Ieq Capital LLC Has $26.25 Million Stock Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Ieq Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 7.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,037 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,205 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $26,253,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LLY. Private Portfolio Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 2,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,555,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,395,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,979,508,000 after buying an additional 28,104 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 114,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,492,000 after purchasing an additional 8,272 shares in the last quarter. Invst LLC raised its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Invst LLC now owns 5,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,284,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 25,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,666,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

LLY traded down $1.96 during trading on Monday, hitting $758.04. 1,848,434 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,045,769. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The company has a market cap of $720.45 billion, a PE ratio of 111.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.37. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $761.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $678.76. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $419.80 and a 1 year high of $800.78.

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.05. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 56.98% and a net margin of 17.08%. The business had revenue of $8.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.62 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 13.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.58%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $675.00 to $895.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $885.00 price target (up from $815.00) on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $800.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $700.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and Company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $757.95.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

