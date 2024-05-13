Ieq Capital LLC Cuts Stock Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Ieq Capital LLC trimmed its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,801 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 1,754 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $27,922,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,371,262 shares of the software company’s stock worth $5,288,309,000 after purchasing an additional 277,484 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Adobe by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,358,515 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,732,307,000 after buying an additional 202,136 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,561,859 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,326,092,000 after acquiring an additional 498,957 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,560,086 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,720,548,000 after acquiring an additional 16,379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Adobe by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,438,805 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,263,347,000 after acquiring an additional 889,607 shares in the last quarter. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ADBE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $660.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Adobe in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. They set an “underweight” rating and a $445.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $700.00 to $640.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $700.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $630.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $620.72.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 96 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $470.00, for a total value of $45,120.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,940,160. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,713 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $474.30, for a total transaction of $1,286,775.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,014,370.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 96 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $470.00, for a total value of $45,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,940,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,006 shares of company stock worth $1,424,432 over the last 90 days. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Adobe Price Performance

Adobe stock traded up $0.82 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $483.11. The company had a trading volume of 2,457,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,387,451. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $501.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $559.95. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $333.01 and a 1 year high of $638.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $216.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.28.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The software company reported $4.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.38 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $5.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.14 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 39.12% and a net margin of 24.08%. Adobe’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.97 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 14.55 EPS for the current year.

Adobe announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, March 14th that permits the company to buyback $25.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the software company to purchase up to 10.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Featured Stories

