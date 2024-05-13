Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) PT Raised to $8.00

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC – Free Report) (TSE:K) had its target price boosted by Scotiabank from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a sector outperform rating on the mining company’s stock.

KGC has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com raised Kinross Gold from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. National Bank Financial reissued an outperform overweight rating on shares of Kinross Gold in a report on Monday, April 8th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Kinross Gold from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold from $7.00 to $8.15 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Kinross Gold from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $6.69.

Get Kinross Gold alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on KGC

Kinross Gold Price Performance

Shares of KGC remained flat at $7.59 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 12,911,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,764,116. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $9.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.14. Kinross Gold has a fifty-two week low of $4.32 and a fifty-two week high of $7.70.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC – Get Free Report) (TSE:K) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The mining company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.04. Kinross Gold had a net margin of 9.86% and a return on equity of 9.34%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Kinross Gold will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kinross Gold Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. Kinross Gold’s payout ratio is 33.33%.

Institutional Trading of Kinross Gold

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 9.5% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 150,960,083 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $925,392,000 after acquiring an additional 13,099,791 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,429,935 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $278,486,000 after buying an additional 497,531 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Kinross Gold during the fourth quarter worth $265,327,000. Ruffer LLP boosted its stake in Kinross Gold by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 19,968,341 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $120,908,000 after purchasing an additional 877,104 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners increased its holdings in Kinross Gold by 44.0% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 16,898,452 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $102,236,000 after purchasing an additional 5,162,124 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.69% of the company’s stock.

Kinross Gold Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, Brazil, Chile, Canada, and Mauritania. The company operates the Fort Knox mine and the Manh Choh project in Alaska, as well as the Round Mountain and the Bald Mountain mines in Nevada, the United States; the Paracatu mine in Brazil; the La Coipa and the Lobo-Marte project in Chile; the Tasiast mine in Mauritania; and the Great Bear project in Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kinross Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinross Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.