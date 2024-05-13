LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB – Free Report) in a report published on Sunday. The firm issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Shares of LightInTheBox stock traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $0.77. 5,640 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 90,361. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.76 and its 200-day moving average is $0.99. The firm has a market cap of $85.04 million, a PE ratio of -9.68 and a beta of 0.90. LightInTheBox has a one year low of $0.64 and a one year high of $1.70.

LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 25th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $135.56 million during the quarter.

LightInTheBox Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online retailer that delivers products directly to its consumers worldwide. The company provides apparel products; and other general merchandise products, such as small accessories and gadgets, home garden, toys and hobbies, electronics and communication devices, and other products.

