Chesapeake Gold (CVE:CKG) Sets New 1-Year High at $2.75

Chesapeake Gold Corp. (CVE:CKG – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$2.75 and last traded at C$2.65, with a volume of 26549 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$2.42.

Chesapeake Gold Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 12.09 and a quick ratio of 19.07. The company has a market cap of C$196.72 million, a PE ratio of -29.44 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$2.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$1.96.

Chesapeake Gold (CVE:CKG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Chesapeake Gold Company Profile

Chesapeake Gold Corp., a mineral exploration and evaluation company, focuses on acquisition, evaluation, and development of gold-silver deposits in North and South America. Its flagship project is the Metates project that includes 12 contiguous mining concessions covering an area of totaling 4,260.7 located in Durango State, Mexico.

