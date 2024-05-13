Orex Minerals (CVE:REX) Hits New 1-Year High at $0.37

Orex Minerals Inc. (CVE:REX – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.37 and last traded at C$0.32, with a volume of 40070 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.35.

Orex Minerals Trading Down 20.0 %

The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.59 million, a PE ratio of -3.50 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.20 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.17.

Orex Minerals (CVE:REX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter.

Orex Minerals Company Profile

Orex Minerals Inc, a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Mexico and Canada. It owns interests in the Coneto silver-gold project that covers an area of 16,346 hectares of mineral concessions located in the Mesa Central on the eastern flank of the Sierra Madre Occidental Mountains; the Sandra Escobar silver-gold project situated to the north of the town of Tepehuanes, Durango; and the Jumping Josephine gold project totalling 11,200 hectares located in the West Kootenay region of Southeastern The company also explores for lead and zinc.

