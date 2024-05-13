Sernova (TSE:SVA) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.35

Shares of Sernova Corp. (TSE:SVA – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.35 and last traded at C$0.35, with a volume of 78764 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.37.

Separately, Raymond James set a C$1.50 price objective on Sernova and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th.

Sernova Stock Down 5.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.55, a quick ratio of 18.11 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of C$106.19 million, a P/E ratio of -2.85 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$0.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.61.

Sernova (TSE:SVA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 18th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.03). Equities analysts predict that Sernova Corp. will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

Sernova Corp. operates as a clinical-stage regenerative medicine therapeutics company in Canada. The company focuses on the development and commercialization of regenerative medicine therapeutics, including its proprietary Cell Pouch and associated technologies consisting of therapeutic cells and local cellular immune protection.

