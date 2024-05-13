Northern Graphite (CVE:NGC) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.12

Northern Graphite Co. (CVE:NGC – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.12, with a volume of 42100 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.21, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of C$16.31 million, a P/E ratio of -0.74 and a beta of 0.49. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$0.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.19.
Northern Graphite Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of graphite and other battery mineral properties in North America. The company holds 100% interests in the Bissett Creek graphite project located in southern Canada, which comprises Ontario mining lease number 109550 covering 565 hectares, and Ontario mining lease number 109335 covering 1,938 hectares; Lac-des-Îles graphite mine in Quebec; and the Mousseau West graphite project located in Quebec.
