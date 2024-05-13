Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM) Sets New 12-Month High at $48.47

Shares of Navios Maritime Partners L.P. (NYSE:NMM – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $48.47 and last traded at $48.30, with a volume of 102198 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $46.99.

Navios Maritime Partners Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $42.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.96.

Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The shipping company reported $4.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $1.74. Navios Maritime Partners had a net margin of 33.18% and a return on equity of 14.74%. The business had revenue of $327.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $322.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Navios Maritime Partners L.P. will post 14.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Navios Maritime Partners Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. Navios Maritime Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.42%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NMM. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Navios Maritime Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in Navios Maritime Partners by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 19,400 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Navios Maritime Partners in the fourth quarter worth approximately $782,000. Westhampton Capital LLC bought a new stake in Navios Maritime Partners in the first quarter worth approximately $241,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Navios Maritime Partners by 11.2% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 129,538 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $5,521,000 after acquiring an additional 13,037 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.74% of the company’s stock.

Navios Maritime Partners Company Profile

Navios Maritime Partners L.P. owns and operates dry cargo vessels in Asia, Europe, North America, and Australia. The company offers seaborne transportation services for a range of liquid and dry cargo commodities, including crude oil, refined petroleum, chemicals, iron ore, coal, grain, fertilizer, and containers, as well as charters its vessels under short, medium, and longer-term charters.

Featured Stories

