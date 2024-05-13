Franklin FTSE Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:FLJP) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:FLJP – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 2,499,036 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 300% from the previous session’s volume of 625,291 shares.The stock last traded at $29.52 and had previously closed at $29.65.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.76. The firm has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 14.01 and a beta of 0.75.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 7,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the last quarter.

The Franklin FTSE Japan ETF (FLJP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Japan RIC Capped index. The fund tracks a market-cap-selected and -weighted index of Japanese equities. FLJP was launched on Nov 2, 2017 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

