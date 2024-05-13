AstroNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALOT) Short Interest Update

AstroNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALOT – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 16,400 shares, a drop of 20.4% from the April 15th total of 20,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

AstroNova Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of ALOT traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $17.60. The company had a trading volume of 12,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,517. AstroNova has a one year low of $11.79 and a one year high of $18.83. The company has a market capitalization of $131.82 million, a PE ratio of 28.39 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.50.

AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $39.59 million for the quarter. AstroNova had a net margin of 3.17% and a return on equity of 8.28%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AstroNova in a research report on Monday, January 15th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Insider Transactions at AstroNova

In related news, VP Stephen M. Petrarca sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.79, for a total value of $88,950.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $494,277.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 18.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AstroNova

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in AstroNova stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AstroNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALOT – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 11,543 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC owned about 0.15% of AstroNova at the end of the most recent quarter. 43.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AstroNova Company Profile

AstroNova, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes specialty printers, and data acquisition and analysis systems in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Central and South America, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Product Identification (PI) and Test & Measurement (T&M).

