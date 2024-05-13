AppTech Payments Corp. (NASDAQ:APCXW) Short Interest Down 20.3% in April

AppTech Payments Corp. (NASDAQ:APCXW – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,300 shares, a decline of 20.3% from the April 15th total of 7,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Shares of APCXW remained flat at $0.37 during mid-day trading on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,838. AppTech Payments has a twelve month low of $0.19 and a twelve month high of $0.91. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.43.

AppTech Payments Corp., a financial technology company, provides electronic payment processing technologies and merchant services in the United States. Its merchant transaction services offer processing payments for credit and debit cards through point-of-sale equipment, e-commerce gateways, periodic automatic clearing house payments, and gift and loyalty programs.

