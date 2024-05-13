Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) Trading Down 5.6%

Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 5.6% on Monday . The company traded as low as $55.91 and last traded at $58.60. Approximately 2,022,134 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 25% from the average daily volume of 2,713,859 shares. The stock had previously closed at $62.10.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on CYTK. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Cytokinetics from $110.00 to $106.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Cytokinetics from $103.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. UBS Group cut Cytokinetics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on shares of Cytokinetics in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Cytokinetics from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.60.

Cytokinetics Stock Down 6.8 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.85 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $67.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.30.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.33) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.16) by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $0.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.91 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 81.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.38) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Cytokinetics, Incorporated will post -4.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Cytokinetics

In related news, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 32,604 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.56, for a total transaction of $2,202,726.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 138,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,389,015.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director John T. Henderson sold 10,562 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.54, for a total transaction of $681,671.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,069,797.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 32,604 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.56, for a total value of $2,202,726.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 138,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,389,015.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 96,318 shares of company stock valued at $6,701,940. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cytokinetics

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Cytokinetics by 94.1% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 656 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Cytokinetics by 96.4% during the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,463 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Cytokinetics in the fourth quarter worth $80,000. Sage Rhino Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cytokinetics in the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Caprock Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cytokinetics during the fourth quarter valued at $216,000.

Cytokinetics Company Profile

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company develops small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.

