Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 405,011 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 72% from the previous session’s volume of 235,483 shares.The stock last traded at $114.74 and had previously closed at $115.55.

Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

The company has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.24 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $111.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.55.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $32,634,000. Win Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $15,314,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $15,174,000. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,584,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 45.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 388,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,925,000 after acquiring an additional 122,233 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (XMMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Momentum (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 400 MidCap stocks selected by momentum and weighted by market cap and momentum. XMMO was launched on Mar 3, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

