AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) Short Interest Down 20.4% in April

AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 268,900 shares, a decline of 20.4% from the April 15th total of 337,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 144,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. M&G Plc bought a new position in AMERISAFE in the 1st quarter valued at $23,251,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of AMERISAFE by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,472,739 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $73,887,000 after purchasing an additional 115,676 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of AMERISAFE by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 678,321 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,732,000 after purchasing an additional 105,414 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of AMERISAFE by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 855,916 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $42,941,000 after purchasing an additional 97,280 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of AMERISAFE by 70.3% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 178,458 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $8,348,000 after purchasing an additional 73,638 shares during the period. 97.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AMERISAFE alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of AMERISAFE from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. StockNews.com lowered shares of AMERISAFE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of AMERISAFE in a report on Monday, April 15th.

AMERISAFE Stock Performance

AMERISAFE stock traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $46.60. The stock had a trading volume of 84,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,713. The firm has a market capitalization of $891.69 million, a PE ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 0.35. AMERISAFE has a fifty-two week low of $44.61 and a fifty-two week high of $56.54. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.08.

AMERISAFE (NASDAQ:AMSF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The insurance provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.03. AMERISAFE had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 19.97%. The business had revenue of $80.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that AMERISAFE will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMERISAFE Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. AMERISAFE’s payout ratio is 46.11%.

About AMERISAFE

(Get Free Report)

AMERISAFE, Inc, an insurance holding company, underwrites workers' compensation insurance in the United States. The company provides benefits to injured employees for temporary or permanent disability, death, and medical and hospital expenses. It sells its products through retail and wholesale brokers and agents; and small and mid-sized employers engaged in hazardous industries, including construction, trucking, logging and lumber, agriculture, manufacturing, telecommunications, and maritime.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AMERISAFE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMERISAFE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.