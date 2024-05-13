Aligos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGS) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Aligos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGS – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 838,500 shares, a growth of 27.6% from the April 15th total of 657,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 388,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Aligos Therapeutics Trading Down 6.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ ALGS traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $0.68. The company had a trading volume of 248,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 330,655. Aligos Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.54 and a 1-year high of $1.34. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.77. The stock has a market cap of $51.80 million, a PE ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 2.37.

Get Aligos Therapeutics alerts:

Aligos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALGS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 million. Aligos Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 144.16% and a negative net margin of 783.72%. On average, research analysts expect that Aligos Therapeutics will post -0.74 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aligos Therapeutics

About Aligos Therapeutics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Newtyn Management LLC raised its holdings in Aligos Therapeutics by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Newtyn Management LLC now owns 920,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $687,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Aligos Therapeutics by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,010,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $755,000 after buying an additional 15,905 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Aligos Therapeutics by 17.6% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 657,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after acquiring an additional 98,628 shares during the period. Opaleye Management Inc. acquired a new position in Aligos Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $861,000. Finally, Altitude Crest Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Aligos Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $1,889,000. 60.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

Aligos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapeutics to address unmet medical needs in viral and liver diseases. Its drug candidate, ALG-055009, a small molecule THR-ß agonist that is in the Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Aligos Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aligos Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.