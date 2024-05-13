Aligos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGS) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Aligos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGS – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 838,500 shares, a growth of 27.6% from the April 15th total of 657,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 388,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days.
Aligos Therapeutics Trading Down 6.3 %
Shares of NASDAQ ALGS traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $0.68. The company had a trading volume of 248,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 330,655. Aligos Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.54 and a 1-year high of $1.34. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.77. The stock has a market cap of $51.80 million, a PE ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 2.37.
Aligos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALGS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 million. Aligos Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 144.16% and a negative net margin of 783.72%. On average, research analysts expect that Aligos Therapeutics will post -0.74 EPS for the current year.
Aligos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapeutics to address unmet medical needs in viral and liver diseases. Its drug candidate, ALG-055009, a small molecule THR-ß agonist that is in the Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH).
